GREENVILLE — In Round One of playoff action, Newberry High School will be hitting the road Friday to take on Southside High School. The Bulldogs finished their regular season 5-5 and were 3-2 in Region play.

The Bulldogs are going into Friday’s game coming off of a 44-6 win over Mid-Carolina High School, while the Tigers are going into the game after shutting out Carolina Academy 72-0.

The Tigers finished the regular season 7-3 and 3-1 in Region play.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Southside High School.

