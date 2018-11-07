RALEIGH, N.C. — The Newberry women’s soccer team fell to the Shaw Bears by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh. The game marked the final matchup of the 2018 season.

Daphne Heyaime recorded her fourth multi-goal game of the season after scoring twice in the game. Heyaime gave the Wolves the lead in the 14th minute when she found the back of the net with an assist from Ellie Finneran.

The Bears would go on to put up three goals on the Wolves in the 32nd, 34th, and 52nd minutes.

Heyaime responded in the 54th minute with an assist by Salley Slice to cut the Bears lead in half, but the Bears would hold on after another goal in the 79th minute.

Newberry outshot the Bears 19-14 in the match and held a 5-1 corner kick advantage. Heyaime led with eight shots with five being on target. Finneran added three shots and Katelin Morris and Slice each added two apiece.

The Wolves conclude the season with a 7-9-1 record. Follow @NewberrySports on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date information on Newberry Athletics.

