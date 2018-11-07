NEWBERRY — In an impressive display of all-around skill, the Newberry Wolves (7-9) earned a dominant 3-0 victory over the visiting Bellarmine Knights (8-9), giving them their seventh win of the season, the highest win total in the program’s short history.

Efficiency was the name of the game for Newberry, as they scored their three goals on just six shots on goal and eight shots total. The Wolves slammed their foot down on the pedal from the very beginning, scoring on a goal from Chantel Gauthier just 2:39 into the contest after a nice pass from Farai Kawonde. The goal was all Newberry needed to secure the victory, but Kawonde and the Wolves were far from finished.

After carrying the 1-0 lead into the halftime break, Kawonde took over the game in the second half, scoring the first of her two goals in the 42nd minute to extend the lead to 2-0.

Then, only just over five minutes later, Kawonde struck again, this time finding the back of the goal after a great defensive play and pass by Haley Smith, giving Kawonde a one-on-one opportunity that she was able to capitalize on.

Despite giving up eight second-half penalty corners, Newberry and senior goalkeeper Allison Davis were able to complete the first shutout of Bellarmine in program history, as well as notching the first-ever season sweep of the Knights. The shutout was the third of the season for Davis and the Wolves.

Davis had help from her solid defenders, including reigning conference defensive player of the week Amber Singer, who recorded yet another defensive save to increase her program-record mark to nine on the year.

With only two games remaining on the regular season slate, the Wolves will return to Setzler Field on Wednesday, November 7 to take on conference opponent Converse College in a game that was postponed due to Hurricane Florence earlier this year.

That game will begin at 7:00 p.m.

