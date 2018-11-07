SPARTANBURG — On a chilly, but sunny morning, perfect conditions for a cross country championship meet, Newberry’s Men’s and Women’s teams set multiple personal record times at the Roger Milliken Center course in Spartanburg for the South Atlantic Conference Championships. This was the fourth time this fall that Newberry had competed at this race course and the preparation and familiarity with the terrain paid off with a record eight personal best races for the Wolves.

Newberry’s Men’s team started off the record day at 9:00 a.m. Junior Quinn Wilson sliced 30 seconds off his previous best time with a 27:03.6 effort in 40th place, the sixth-best time in program history. Close behind was junior Shelton Reynolds in 27:36.8, cutting a full minute off his previous best time in 51st place and moving into the No. 10 all-time position at Newberry. Senior Caleb Bouwkamp was next across the line in 52nd place running 27:51.0. He was followed by freshman Chandler Stanley running 28:26.1 in 59th position, cutting 40 seconds off his previous best race time and moving into the No. 19 place on the program’s all-time list. Rounding out Newberry’s scoring was freshman James Gibson in 67th place running a person record time of 29:49.8, slicing nearly 1:45 from his previous best race time. Junior Carlos Hernandez, in 68th ran a 30:46.4, while junior Michael Richter, who finished 71st, also ran a personal record time of 31:09.8 as Newberry’s final finisher. In all, five of Newberry’s seven finishers had record performances as the Men’s team finished 10th.

Newberry’s Women’s team started later in the morning, running a new conference championship distance of 6K. The Wolves were led by senior Michelle Ling in 51st place running 26:04.9. In 56th place was senior Alex Zimmer running a personal record time of 26:49.1 and landing on the 6K all-time list at No.13. First year runner Kenia Smith finished in 60th place in 27:01.1, and was followed closely by sophomore Anne Bouwkamp in 61st with a time of 27:11.5. Both of those performances boost them onto the program’s 6K all-time list at No. 15 and No. 16 respectively. Senior Katy Crout finished Newberry’s scoring in 68th place with a 29:30.0 effort. Three of Newberry’s five women finishers set personal records on the way to a 10th place team finish.

Newberry’s next competition is in two weeks at the NCAA D-ll Southeast Region meet, hosted by North Georgia University, at Gainesville, Ga. The women will again race the 6K while the men move up to the 10K distance.

A number of Wolves set personal records at the South Atlantic Conference Championships. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CrossCountryNCSAC.jpg A number of Wolves set personal records at the South Atlantic Conference Championships. Courtesy photo