Bolton finishes with second straight top-five finish

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Newberry men’s golf team finished sixth at the conclusion of The McDonough Cup at the Rio Pinar Country Club Tuesday afternoon with a combined score of 887 (+23).
Harry Bolton continues to impress in the fall portion of the season, shooting one under during the third round for a combined score of 214 (-2). Bolton finished tied for third and captured his second straight top-five finish of the season. Adrian Villiger also had another strong outing for the Wolves, shooting a combined score of 219 (+3). Viliger finished tied for 11th.
Tom Bueschges finished tied for 33rd with a combined score of 225 (+9). On day two, Bueschges shot three over during the third-round of action. Ben Thompson shot five over on the second day of competition while a final score of 230 (+14). Thompson finished tied for 57th. Jean van Niekerk rounds out the competitors for the Wolves, finishing tied for 69th with a score of 233 (+17).
South Atlantic Conference foe Wingate finished third with a score of 879 (+15). Rollins finished first with a score of 871 (+7) while Missouri St. Louis finished second with a score of 877 (+13).
There were 99 competitors at The McDonough Cup.
On Day One, the Wolves placed fourth shooting 13 over and a two-round score of 589.
The Wolves will return to action for the 2019 portion of their schedule in February.