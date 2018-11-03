Wolverines defeated in Round Two of playoffs

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Greenville on Wednesday to play in the second round of playoffs against Christ Church Episcopal High School. Whitmire played hard, but was not able to get the victory, falling 6-0.

“I am very proud of the season the girls put together and know that we will be back stronger next season. The Lady Wolverines ended the 2018 season at 12-2 which is a program best. Congratulations to the girls for making it to the second round and winning the first ever region championship,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.