MCHS Cross Country competes in Upper State

PROSPERITY — This past weekend, both the boys and girls Cross Country teams competed in the Upper State Tournament. On a very challenging course, there were some personal records (PR) set.
The MC Cross Country girls placed 12th and just barely missed qualifying for state.
Caroline Matney 24:16 PR
Maddie Huffstetler 24:36
Haley Thomason 25:05 PR
Meredith Koon 25:07
Hannah Stockman 25:54 PR
Cassi Murphy 26:16
Emily Davis 27:18
The MC Cross Country Boys placed 16th at Upper State.
Alex Garcia 20:32
Lee Fulmer 20:39 PR
Michael O’Neil 21:12 Season PR
Adam Meetze 22:06 PR
Sam Worley 22:29
Eugene Bragg 22:44 PR
TC Shepard 25:31