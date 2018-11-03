MCHS Cross Country competes in Upper State

PROSPERITY — This past weekend, both the boys and girls Cross Country teams competed in the Upper State Tournament. On a very challenging course, there were some personal records (PR) set.

The MC Cross Country girls placed 12th and just barely missed qualifying for state.

Caroline Matney 24:16 PR

Maddie Huffstetler 24:36

Haley Thomason 25:05 PR

Meredith Koon 25:07

Hannah Stockman 25:54 PR

Cassi Murphy 26:16

Emily Davis 27:18

The MC Cross Country Boys placed 16th at Upper State.

Alex Garcia 20:32

Lee Fulmer 20:39 PR

Michael O’Neil 21:12 Season PR

Adam Meetze 22:06 PR

Sam Worley 22:29

Eugene Bragg 22:44 PR

TC Shepard 25:31