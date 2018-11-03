Wolves fall to Crusaders in late comeback

Courtesy photo In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Wolves earned their first ever win over the knights by a score of 3-2 in Louisville, Kentucky. -

NEWBERRY — Despite an impressive effort from senior goalkeeper Allison Davis, the Newberry Wolves (6-9, 2-6) were unable to close out the game against the Belmont Abbey Crusaders (4-8, 4-4), losing the conference matchup 2-1.

The first matchup between these two teams resulted in the same score, with the Crusaders earning a 2-1 win in Newberry’s season opener.

The first half was a defensive struggle on both ends of the field, with the Crusaders leading the shot count 6-1; however, neither side was able to capitalize and headed into the halftime break in a 0-0 stalemate.

Newberry was finally able to strike first blood in the 51st minute when Haley Smith broke through the defense to find herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Smith made the best of it, slotting a goal to put the Wolves up 1-0.

The Wolves were severely outshot in the second half, but the strong defensive play of Davis, who posted 12 saves on the day, and defender Amber Singer helped to keep the Crusaders at bay for the majority of the game. Singer’s contributions were especially notable, as she earned two defensive saves to make her the program’s career leader in defensive saves with 10.

Belmont Abbey seemed unable to break through for most of the night, but ultimately the Crusaders were able to overcome the late deficit, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to leave the final score at 2-1.

The Wolves return to Setzler Field to play the Bellarmine Knights in a non-conference matchup on Sunday, November 4 at noon. In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Wolves earned their first ever win over the knights by a score of 3-2 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Wolves earned their first ever win over the knights by a score of 3-2 in Louisville, Kentucky. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_FieldHockeyCrusaders.jpg In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Wolves earned their first ever win over the knights by a score of 3-2 in Louisville, Kentucky. Courtesy photo