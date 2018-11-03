Wolves finish sixth at the Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate

Courtesy photo The Wolves shot 58 over through the two rounds of action for a score of 634 (+58). -

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The Newberry women’s golf team wrapped up the 2018 fall portion of their schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate held at the Jekyll Island Golf Course. The Wolves shot 58 over through the two rounds of action for a score of 634 (+58).

Taylor Lance led the Newberry competitors, shaving one stroke off her first-round score for a combined score of 155 (+11). Lance was able to get two birdies in the first-round on the thirteenth and seventeenth hole. Lance also had birdies in the second-round on the third and fifteenth holes. Lance finished tied for 20th. Nabila Inak was close behind, finishing with a combined score of 156 (+12). Inak was able to birdie on the second and sixth hole during the first-round while also having a birdie on the seventh hole in the second-round and finished tied for 23rd.

Hanne Sofie Borgen finished tied for 42nd after shooting a combined score of 162 (+18). Borgen was able to birdie on the sixth hole. Johana Lunackova was able to shave three strokes off her first-round score and had a combined score of 163 (+19). Lunackova birdied on the sixth, twelfth and fifteenth whole in the first-round and had a birdie on the first hole in the second-round. Lunackova finished tied for 48th.

Aubrey Guyton rounds out the Wolves competitors, shooting a combined score of 166 (+22). Guyton was able to birdie on the fourteenth hole in the first-round while adding another birdie on the sixteenth hole in the second-round and finishing tied for 56th.

South Atlantic Conference foe, Carson-Newman, finished third with a score of 610 (+34). Lincoln Memorial had a score of 621 (+45) while Queens was close behind with a score of 622 (+46), placing fourth and fifth, respectively. Coker finished sixth with a score of 625 (+49). Mars Hill finished in fourteenth place with a score of 673 (+97).

Columbus State finished first with a score of 597 (+21) while Tampa finished second with a score of 600 (+24). There were 82 competitors at the Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate.

The Wolves will be back in action for the 2019 portion of their schedule in February.

