JV Wolverines defeat Jonesville

WHITMIRE — The JV Wolverines football team defeated Jonesville Middle 20-18. The Wolverines used a punishing ground attack to take a 12-6 Halftime lead. The teams would trade scores before the Wolverines opened up a 20-12 lead late in the fourth quarter. Jonesville scored through the air to make the score 20-18 with 0:13 left in the game. Whitmire knocked away a two point conversion pass. The Wildcats did recover the onside kick, but were denied on the final play of the game by a sack of the quarterback.

The Wolverines finish the year at 2-6, but showed a lot of growth throughout the season.