Eagles end their season 1-9

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy Eagles fell to the Laurens Academy Crusaders 44-6 in the Eagles final game of the season.

Laurens Academy made it onto the board with nine minutes on the clock in the first, the conversion was good and they started their lead. They would score twice more in the first quarter, with the second touchdown happening with 59 seconds on the clock. They went into the second quarter leading 20-0.

The Crusaders started off the second quarter with another touchdown and a good conversion. They again scored twice more in the second quarter, and the halftime score became 44-0.

In the second half, the Eagles made their way on the board with four minutes left on the clock in the third. This touchdown was thanks to Zach May, the conversion was no good and the score was now 44-6.

Neither team was able to score for the rest of the game, and the Crusaders walked away with the victory.

This was the last game for the Tri-Academy Eagles this season, they end the season 1-9.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

