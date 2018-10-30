Wolves dispatch of Mercy, tie program record for wins

The win gives Newberry (6-8) its sixth win of the season, tied with the 2016 and 2017 teams for the most wins in school history. - Courtesy photo The win gives Newberry (6-8) its sixth win of the season, tied with the 2016 and 2017 teams for the most wins in school history. -

NEWBERRY — An early goal from Farai Kawonde, second-half insurance from Brady Keeler, and a relentless defensive performance helped Newberry to a wire-to-wire 2-0 win over Mercy at Setzler Field on Sunday.

The win, gives Newberry (6-8) its sixth win of the season, tied with the 2016 and 2017 teams for the most wins in school history. The sixth-year program has four regular season games remaining, all at Setzler Field.

“It was a full team effort from everyone and each person played for each other,” said Head Coach Hannah Dave. “We talked about starting with the fundamentals and ending with the desire, determination, and the love and respect for one another. I am very proud of the team and all the adversity they are overcoming.”

The Wolves (6-8) were dominant, grabbing the early lead and applying consistent pressure on the Mavericks’ (4-12) defense. The Wolves earned five penalty corners throughout the game to Mercy’s five and held an 11-2 advantage in shots over the final 35 minutes.

Kawonde’s backhanded effort got the Wolves on the board just six minutes into the contest. With both teams battling for possession throughout the opening minutes, the sophomore took advantage of the first scoring opportunity for either side. The ball was played in and both teams fought for control. Kawonde found the ball at her stick and executed a perfect backhanded shot that snuck inside the post for the game’s opening goal.

Mercy was able to fire off five shots, four of which were on frame, and earn a penalty corner in a three-minute stretch around the midway mark of the first half. Allison Davis made all three of her saves in the span, with Amber Singer providing the other and the other shot sailing wide of the goal, to preserve the lead.

Newberry upped its intensity in the second half, totaling five shots in the first seven minutes before finding the back of the goal in the 42nd minute. Keeler and Haley Smith streaked down the field on a breakaway, with Smith’s pass around the keeper leading to an open goal for Keeler to match Kawonde for the team lead with her sixth goal on the season.

From then, the Mavericks were able to generate only one real scoring chance, with two Angela Robbins attempts striking a defender’s stick and then rolling wide in a four-second span of the 59th minute.

Keeler and Kawonde paced the Newberry offense with five and four shots, respectively. Kawonde placed all of her shots on target, helping the Wolves to 10 shots on goal in 14 attempts. Robbins (4), Brooke Anthony (2), and Kayly Bryan (2) accounted for all of Mercy’s attempts.

Davis was forced to make just three saves but improved her record to 4-7 on the year. Starter Julia Amell of Mercy fell to 1-8 with the loss.

The win gives Newberry (6-8) its sixth win of the season, tied with the 2016 and 2017 teams for the most wins in school history. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCFieldHockeyMercy.jpg The win gives Newberry (6-8) its sixth win of the season, tied with the 2016 and 2017 teams for the most wins in school history. Courtesy photo