Bulldogs defeat Rebels 44-6

A host of Rebels take down KT Robinson. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer A host of Rebels take down KT Robinson. - Zymere Epps attempts to break free from a Rebel. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Zymere Epps attempts to break free from a Rebel. - Tyrese Gray carries the ball for the Rebels. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Tyrese Gray carries the ball for the Rebels. - Quarterback Zay Chalmers passes the ball to a teammate. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Quarterback Zay Chalmers passes the ball to a teammate. - -

PROSPERITY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Mid-Carolina Rebels 44-6 Thursday night, the game was rescheduled due to potential inclement weather.

The Bulldogs took an early lead after Ahmorae Wilmore found the end zone for the Bulldogs. The PAT by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good, the score 7-0.

Wilmore found the end zone for a second time in the beginning of the second quarter, the PAT was good, the Bulldogs holding onto a 14-0 lead.

The Rebels gained ball possession only to give the ball back to the Bulldogs after a pass from quarterback CC Boyd was intercepted by Tailyn Caldwell.

With 2:28 left before halftime, Wilmore found the end zone for a third time for the Bulldogs, the extra point was good, the score 21-0.

A pass from quarterback Fritz Lewis to BJ Tobe would put the Rebels on the board for the night with 1:12 before halftime. The extra point by Drew Dominick was no good, the score 21-6.

With time winding down before halftime, the Bulldogs extended their lead after quarterback Zay Chalmers connected with Ahmad Willis for the touchdown. The extra point was good, the score now 28-6.

Coming back from halftime, the Rebels would try to find the end zone, Lewis would lose the ball, which was recovered by the Bulldogs.

KT Robinson found the end zone with less than four minutes before the final quarter, the extra point was good, the Bulldogs hanging onto the lead 35-6.

A punt by the Rebels would be blocked by the Bulldogs for a safety, making the score 37-6.

An interception by Josh Mathis would give the Bulldogs ball possession once again and a final touchdown by the Bulldogs with a successful extra point would make the final score 44-6.

“We felt like we needed to get out to a quick start and we did, our guys played really well. Mid-Carolina had a long season and I know they’ll get better, but I’m real proud of our guys and I think they’re really healthy going into the playoffs, so I’m just real proud of the way they played tonight,” said Head Coach Phil Strickland.

He added that he felt the team protected the ball well and didn’t have many penalties compared to previous games.

“I think we’re getting better and gelling at the right time, we just have to enjoy this week off, not get people hurt, we’ll have to travel, we don’t mind traveling we just want to play a good football team and we’ll see what we can do,” Strickland said.

Mid-Carolina Head Coach Chris Arnoult said the team had their opportunities that could have created a whole new ball game.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted, we had our opportunities, it’s 28-6 we drive the ball down to the one yard line, turn it over, we could have gone for two and made it 28-14, totally different ball game,” Arnoult said. “Coach Strickland does a tremendous job with his guys and you can’t make mistakes against a team that is well coached like that.”

Looking into the future, Arnoult knows what the team needs to do in order to get better.

“We have a very clear picture of what we need to do. Coming in when I did late into the season in May right around the time of spring practice, there were things we weren’t able to do, took a while to kind of learn the team, learn the ins and outs of the organization so to speak, we’ve made notes throughout the year and we’ve got a very focused mission ahead of us and hopefully we’ll get this ship going in the right direction,” he said.

A host of Rebels take down KT Robinson. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NewberryMC3.jpg A host of Rebels take down KT Robinson. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Zymere Epps attempts to break free from a Rebel. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NewberryMC1.jpg Zymere Epps attempts to break free from a Rebel. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Tyrese Gray carries the ball for the Rebels. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NewberryMC2.jpg Tyrese Gray carries the ball for the Rebels. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Quarterback Zay Chalmers passes the ball to a teammate. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NewberryMC4.jpg Quarterback Zay Chalmers passes the ball to a teammate. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.