Wolves Cross Country competes in Sand Shark Invitational

HARDEEVILLE — On an unseasonably warm and humid morning, the Newberry men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Lowcountry’s Sand Shark Invitational meet hosted by USC-Beaufort. The meet hosted over forty teams, featuring a combination of NCAA and NAIA teams, many of which are nationally ranked programs.
Newberry’s men’s team finished a solid 20th in a field of 41 entrants, which saw only 31 teams complete the 8K course with enough competitors to achieve a team score. Newberry’s top eight runners all achieved their season’s best times, with three running PRs (personal records), and were led by junior Quinn Wilson who finished in 77thplace (27:45.0). Senior Caleb Bouwkamp followed in 112th (28:31.0), junior Shelton Reynolds in 137th (28:58.4), freshman Chandler Stanley in 140th with his fastest ever performance (29:05.9), and junior Carlos Hernandez in 159th position (29:31.4) to round out the team scoring.
Also competing for Newberry and running personal record times were sixth man Nate Carrasco (30:19.4) and seventh man James Gibson (31:13.3). Jorge Hernandez-Esquival (34:20.2), Mike Richter (35:39.3) and Peyton Norcia (38:14.5) also competed for the Wolves.
The women’s 5K race was also dominated by powerhouse D-2 and NAIA teams from the southeast. Newberry’s women ran to 29th place showing in a field of 41 schools where only 34 posted a complete team score. Senior Michelle Ling (21:48.3) led the Wolves in 141st position. She was followed by freshman Kenia Smith (23:02.5) in 199th.
Recording season best times were sophomore Diana Gutierrez (23:32.0) in 212th, senior Katy Crout (24:15.9) in 229th, and Sophomore Anne Bouwkamp (24:35.0) in 238th position.
Newberry Cross Country will travel to Spartanburg in two weeks for the SAC Championship Meet to be contested at the Roger Milliken Center.