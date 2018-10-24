Wolves Cross Country competes in Sand Shark Invitational

The men finished 20th while the women finished at 29th. - Courtesy photo The men finished 20th while the women finished at 29th. -

HARDEEVILLE — On an unseasonably warm and humid morning, the Newberry men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Lowcountry’s Sand Shark Invitational meet hosted by USC-Beaufort. The meet hosted over forty teams, featuring a combination of NCAA and NAIA teams, many of which are nationally ranked programs.

Newberry’s men’s team finished a solid 20th in a field of 41 entrants, which saw only 31 teams complete the 8K course with enough competitors to achieve a team score. Newberry’s top eight runners all achieved their season’s best times, with three running PRs (personal records), and were led by junior Quinn Wilson who finished in 77thplace (27:45.0). Senior Caleb Bouwkamp followed in 112th (28:31.0), junior Shelton Reynolds in 137th (28:58.4), freshman Chandler Stanley in 140th with his fastest ever performance (29:05.9), and junior Carlos Hernandez in 159th position (29:31.4) to round out the team scoring.

Also competing for Newberry and running personal record times were sixth man Nate Carrasco (30:19.4) and seventh man James Gibson (31:13.3). Jorge Hernandez-Esquival (34:20.2), Mike Richter (35:39.3) and Peyton Norcia (38:14.5) also competed for the Wolves.

The women’s 5K race was also dominated by powerhouse D-2 and NAIA teams from the southeast. Newberry’s women ran to 29th place showing in a field of 41 schools where only 34 posted a complete team score. Senior Michelle Ling (21:48.3) led the Wolves in 141st position. She was followed by freshman Kenia Smith (23:02.5) in 199th.

Recording season best times were sophomore Diana Gutierrez (23:32.0) in 212th, senior Katy Crout (24:15.9) in 229th, and Sophomore Anne Bouwkamp (24:35.0) in 238th position.

Newberry Cross Country will travel to Spartanburg in two weeks for the SAC Championship Meet to be contested at the Roger Milliken Center.

The men finished 20th while the women finished at 29th. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_CrossCountrySandShark.jpg The men finished 20th while the women finished at 29th. Courtesy photo