Wolves fall to Cobras at home

In the 63rd minute, the Wolves broke through with a goal from Chantel Gauthier off an assist from Brady Keeler, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Cobras. - Courtesy photo In the 63rd minute, the Wolves broke through with a goal from Chantel Gauthier off an assist from Brady Keeler, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Cobras. -

NEWBERRY — In the second of seven straight home games for Newberry, the Wolves (5-8, 2-5) fell to the Coker Cobras (3-4, 3-4) by a score of 4-1.

The Cobras got on the board early with a penalty shot conversion from Carla Deuble in the fifth minute and never looked back, maintaining their lead for the remainder of the half.

Early in the second half, Coker tacked on another goal in the 38th minute to add to their lead, with another coming in the 57th minute to make the count 3-0.

In the 63rd minute, the Wolves broke through with a goal from Chantel Gauthier off an assist from Brady Keeler, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Cobras.

Finally, with time just about to expire, the Cobras scored one final goal to cement the final score at 4-1.

The Wolves return to Setzler Field next Sunday, October 28 to face Mercy College at 11:00 a.m. In their first meeting, Newberry beat Mercy 1-0.

The Wolves also fell to conference foe Limestone 5-2.

In the 63rd minute, the Wolves broke through with a goal from Chantel Gauthier off an assist from Brady Keeler, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Cobras. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_FieldHockeyCobras.jpg In the 63rd minute, the Wolves broke through with a goal from Chantel Gauthier off an assist from Brady Keeler, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Cobras. Courtesy photo