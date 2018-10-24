Cheerleaders win Wildcat Classic

PROSPERITY — This past weekend the Competition Cheer Team competed in the Wildcat Classic Cheer Competition at Lexington High School. After an injury the night before the girls came in early Saturday morning, made some adjustments to their routine and even had a middle school cheerleader step in and help out. Through all the adversity, the girls still improved their team score by 26 points from their previous competition. With that 26 point increase in score the Competition Cheer Team won first place.

This is not the teams first success this year either, just last week (10/13) the team competed in the Silver Fox Invitational and came in second place.