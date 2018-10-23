Wolves drop road match to Queens

Despite their best efforts, the Wolves fell to Queen 2-1 on Saturday. - Courtesy photo Despite their best efforts, the Wolves fell to Queen 2-1 on Saturday. -

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A late goal gave Queens a 2-1 decision over Newberry on Saturday afternoon at Dickson Field.

Newberry (6-7-1, 1-6-1 SAC) fell behind in the 12th minute when Queens (7-5-1, 3-4-1 SAC) sent a shot in that managed to find the back of the net, despite the best efforts of Wolves goalkeeper Jayleen Gant.

Ragan Hill scored her first career goal in the 25th minute to make it a 1-1 draw. Hill caught the Royals off guard when she received a pass from Salley Slice and sent in a powerful shot from 25-yards out. The ball hit of the crossbar and fell in to give the Wolves the equalizer.

After holding back a powerful Queens offense for the remainder of the first half and most of the second, the Royals eventually found the back of the net in the 85th minute to take the game. Queens had 22 shots in the game, but only four were on target as Gant stopped two shots between the posts.

Daphne Heyaime, who ranks fourth in the SAC in goals this season, recorded a shot in the closing minutes of the match but it was sent wide of goal.

Newberry will look to rebound when they travel to Mars Hill on Wednesday to take on the Lions. The match will be live-streamed and live statistics will also be available. Links to both are available on the women’s soccer schedule page on NewberryWolves.com.

Despite their best efforts, the Wolves fell to Queen 2-1 on Saturday. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_WomensSoccerQueens.jpg Despite their best efforts, the Wolves fell to Queen 2-1 on Saturday. Courtesy photo