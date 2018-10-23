Wolves fall on the road against Queens

Newberry (3-10-2, 2-5-1 SAC) trailed at the half 1-0 when Queens (8-3-1, 6-2-0 SAC) connected on a free kick goal in the 37th minute. - Courtesy photo Newberry (3-10-2, 2-5-1 SAC) trailed at the half 1-0 when Queens (8-3-1, 6-2-0 SAC) connected on a free kick goal in the 37th minute. -

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry men’s soccer drop fell to Queens by a final score of 5-1 on Saturday evening at Dickson Field.

Newberry (3-10-2, 2-5-1 SAC) trailed at the half 1-0 when Queens (8-3-1, 6-2-0 SAC) connected on a free kick goal in the 37th minute. Pedro Gabriel and Andrew Gallagher each had shots on goal to end the first half, both being saved by the Royals goalkeeper.

The Royals added on a penalty kick goal in the 47th minute to take a 2-0 lead, but Newberry responded quickly. Ibrahim Nadir scored less than a minute later on an assist from Daniel Reyes to cut the lead.

Queens added goals in the 55th, 66th and 69th minutes to put the game out of reach for the Wolves. The Royals are currently in second place in the SAC and have the second-most goals in conference play this season.

The Wolves held the shot advantage in the first half, 6-5, despite conceding a goal. Newberry also held a 6-5 corner kicks advantage in the match but couldn’t connect on any of the set pieces.

Newberry played without leading goal-scorer Fabrizio Bucco and key midfielder Eric Brody in the match.

The Wolves will return home for their last two matchups of the regular season. Carson-Newman travels to Newberry to take on the Wolves on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The match will be live-streamed and live statistics will be available. Links to both will be on the men’s soccer schedule page on NewberryWolves.com.

