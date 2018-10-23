Wolves fall to Tusculum in four sets

The Wolves battled in the fourth set but couldn’t manage to overcome the Pioneers as Tusculum took the fourth set and the match. - Courtesy photo The Wolves battled in the fourth set but couldn’t manage to overcome the Pioneers as Tusculum took the fourth set and the match. -

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Newberry volleyball team fell to Tusculum in four sets on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.

Newberry (8-15, 3-13 SAC) played well against Tusculum (4-16, 2-12 SAC) on the road, but ultimately recorded set scores of 18-25, 25-20, 25-27, and 20-25 in the loss. After falling in the first set 18-25, the Wolves rebounded and won the second set 25-20 to even the match.

Newberry saw themselves down in the third set with the Pioneers at the set point 19-24 but rattled off six straight points to take the lead 25-24. The Pioneers proved too much after they scored three straight points of their own to take the closely-contested third set.

Mary Siebert led the team with 13 kills in the match while Sidra Triplett and Zoe Dinkins added 11 and nine respectively. Siebert also recorded two service aces.

Newberry will get some rest after they return from their two-game road trip in Tennessee. The Wolves will host Coker on Friday evening at 7 p.m. as the Wolves honors their seniors on Senior Night.

The Wolves also fell to Lincoln Memorial Friday 3-0.

