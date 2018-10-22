Cross Country team competes at Region Meet

PROSPERITY — The Lady Rebels Cross Country team placed third in the Region Meet with Maddie Huffstetler (seventh place) and Caroline Matney (10th place) earning All-Region. The top five scorers are as follows:

Girls

• Maddie Huffstetler 24:06

• Caroline Matney 24:42

• Hayley Thomason 25:11 PR

• Sophia Kasten 25:30

• Meredith Koon 25:42

The boys finished strong with five PRs. The top five scorers were:

• Alex Garcia 19:41 PR

• Lee Fulmer 21:19

• Michael O’Neil 21:55

• Sam Worley 22:45

• Adam Meetze 23:00 PR

Both the Boys and Girls teams will attend Upper State on Saturday, October 27 at Southside High School. The girls will start at 9 a.m. and the boys will begin at 9:45 a.m.