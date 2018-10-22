NHS swims at AAA-State Swim Meet

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldog’s swim team represented Newberry High School at the AAA State Swim meet on Saturday, October 6.
The boys relay dropped four seconds in the final meet of the regular season to make themselves eligible. They dropped an additional two seconds at the meet. This relay team included two seniors, Ethan Burge and Justin Clevenger, who were recognized during the Senior Walk at the beginning of the meet.
During this meet, the Bulldogs decided to show Pink Out support with hot pink state team caps.
Highlights in order of events:
Sami Curry (seventh grade) – 200 IM 23rd Place
Ethan Burge (senior) – 50 Free – fifth Place
Dustin Hendrix (junior) – 50 Free – 18th Place
Ethan Burge (senior) – 100 Fly – fifth Place
Boys 200 Free Relay – 13th
* Ethan Burge (senior)
* Ryan Barnett (freshman)
* Justin Clevenger (senior)
* Dustin Hendrix (junior)
* Matthew Barnett (junior)
Sami Curry (seventh grade) – 100 Back Stroke 24th Place