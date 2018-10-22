Touchdown Club’s October Players of the Month

October 22, 2018 Newberry Observer Sports 0
Newberry College’s Players of the Month: Joe Blue (Defensive), Kevin Weber (Special Team) and Markell Castle (Offensive). They are pictured with Head Coach Todd Knight. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Whitmire High School’s Players of the Month: Jaylen Brown (Offensive), Jordan Stone (Defensive) and Garrett Davis (Special Team). They are pictured with Head Coach Charlie Jenkins. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Newberry High School’s Players of the Month: Tyler Wilson (Special Team), Amir Griffin (Defensive), Xazavis (Zay) Chalmers (Offensive). They are pictured with Head Coach Phil Strickland. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Mid-Carolina High School’s Players of the Month: B.J. Tobe (Offensive), Grantt Doolittle (Defensive), Jack Edwards (Special Teams). They are pictured with Head Coach Chris Arnoult. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

