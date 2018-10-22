Wolves place two in the top-five at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate

The Wolves placed second at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate with a score of 846 (+6) making it the Wolves best finish of the 2018 fall season to this point. - Courtesy photo The Wolves placed second at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate with a score of 846 (+6) making it the Wolves best finish of the 2018 fall season to this point. -

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Newberry men’s golf team finished their strong showing at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate with a second-place finish, posting a score of 846 (+6). This is the Wolves best finish of the 2018 fall season to this point.

“Congratulations to these Wolves on a very strong showing in the Donald Ross Intercollegiate,” said Head Coach Howard Vroon. “Our season is off to a bit of a slow start, but we have a roster of talented and hard working young men. We have improved a great deal in a short time, and we played three solid rounds in North Carolina.”

Adrian Villiger had a coming out party, finishing in second place after shaving one stroke off his second-round score for a total of 207 (-2). The second-place finish is the highest placing in Villiger’s collegiate career. Harry Bolton had a strong outing as well, posting a score of 209 (-1) to finish in a tie for fourth and give Newberry a pair inside the top five.

Ben Thompson was able to crack the top 20 with a score of 214 (+4). Thompson finished tied for 18th. Felipe Garces concluded his first collegiate action placing tied for 25th after posting a score of 218 (+8).

Jean van Niererk was able to get back on track for the final round, shooting plus two on the day and a two-day score of 221 (+11). Niererk finished tied for 35th. Corey Chrzanowski rounded out the Newberry competitors with a score of 226 (+16), tying for 52nd. Chrzanowski was able to cut his second-round score by seven strokes in the final round.

“Adrian [Villiger] has emerged as a very strong contributor to our team and Harry [Bolton] had his best tournament of the year. Ben [Thompson] has been leading our scoring so far this year and we had two players making their debut in this year’s lineup, Jean [van Niekerk] and Felipe [Garces]. Everyone in the lineup contributed to this effort. Well done Wolves,” Vroon said.

South Atlantic Conference foe Lenoir-Rhyne finished in first place, shooting 842 (+2). Newberry did beat out opponents Anderson who finished sixth with a score of 871 (+31). Mars Hill finished in seventh with a score of 877 (+37) while Catawba finished eight with a score of 878 (+38).

The Wolves look to stay hot as they close out the 2018 fall season at The McDonough Cup at the Rio Pinar Country Club in Orlando, Fla. On Oct. 29-30.

