Slice’s goal leads Wolves over Coker

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team continued their late season push to break into the SAC Championships after defeating Coker 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex.

The goal came in the 29th minute when Katelin Morris headed a Coker goal kick back towards the goal. Salley Slice broke away from the Cobras backline and easily put it into the bottom left of the net. The freshman has been key for the Wolves this year as she has scored twice in two of the last three SAC matchups.

Slice nearly scored again when she received another ball into the middle of the box, but Coker’s goalkeeper was able to come out and block the attempt.

The Wolves continued to dominate possession throughout the game, holding a 20-10 shot and a 7-3 corner kick advantage on the day.

Jayleen Gant recorded her sixth career shutout in the win, making five saves on the day. Gant made a terrific save early into the game in the 15th minute, but the shot from Coker bounced off her and towards another player. The backline of Newberry was able to make the save with Gant out of her goal to preserve the shutout.

Newberry is sitting in ninth place in the conference standings, just behind Queens. The Wolves have a crucial matchup with the Royals on Saturday afternoon that may determine if the team advances to the SAC Championships for a second straight year.

You can follow the Wolves as they travel to Charlotte, N.C. to take on Queens at 2 p.m. The Royals will be live-streaming the game and live stats will be available. Links to both will be available on the women’s soccer schedule page on NewberryWolves.com

