Bulldogs fall to Yellow Jackets

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to the Union County High School Yellow Jackets 28-21 Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets posted the first set of points of the night, running the ball into the end zone for a 74 yard touchdown, a successful PAT would start the Yellow Jackets off 7-0.

The Bulldogs would get on the board two minutes into the second quarter after quarterback Zay Chalmers connected with Zymere Epps, the extra point by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good, the game tied 7-7.

Shortly, the ball would go back to the Bulldogs after a fumble by the Yellow Jackets on the punt return, the Bulldogs punted back to the Yellow Jackets on fourth down.

Returning from halftime, the Yellow Jackets would break the tie after quarterback Kesean Glover found his way into the end zone, the extra point was good, the Yellow Jackets leading 14-7.

Glover would find the end zone a second time in the contest with 6:48 to go in the third, a successful extra point left the Bulldogs trailing 21-7.

The Yellow Jackets soon regained ball possession after a pass from Chalmers to Asaris Good was deflected by Union, a third touchdown by Glover and successful PAT extended the Yellow Jacket’s lead to 28-7 with 1:20 left in the third quarter.

Going into the final quarter, the Bulldogs began to catch up to the Yellow Jackets with Chalmers finding the end zone, the extra point was good, the score 28-14.

A fumble by the Yellow Jackets was recovered by Good and the Bulldogs regained possession with time winding down.

A fumble in the end zone by Ahmorae Wilmore was recovered by KT Robinson for the touchdown, the extra point was good, the Bulldogs trailing by one touchdown, neither team would score again as time ran out for the final score of 28-21.

Josh Mathis runs the ball for the Bulldogs. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NewberryUnion3.jpg Josh Mathis runs the ball for the Bulldogs. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer KT Robinson is brought down by a host of Yellow Jackets. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NewberryUnion1.jpg KT Robinson is brought down by a host of Yellow Jackets. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ahmorae Wilmore pushes his way through the Yellow Jackets. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NewberryUnion2.jpg Ahmorae Wilmore pushes his way through the Yellow Jackets. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

