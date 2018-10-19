Tri-Academy falls 44-2

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy Eagles have fallen to the Calhoun Academy Cavaliers 44-2 after the game was called due to an injury.

The game started off with the Cavaliers making it onto the board three minutes into the game, the two point conversion was good and they led 8-0. They would score again a few minutes later, with another good conversion, doubling their score.

Tri-Academy would get a safety in the beginning of the second, putting two points on the board. However, the Cavaliers would respond with two additional touchdowns, one with a good conversion and one without. They went into halftime leading 30-2.

The Cavaliers would score twice more before the game was called, with one good conversion and one not good. This would get them to the final score of 44-2.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Ethan Myers suffered a head injury, and the game was called.