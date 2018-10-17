Wolves drop match to Wingate, 1-0

The Wolves defense managed to force Wingate into difficult shots, many of which were blocked or wide of the goal. - Courtesy photo The Wolves defense managed to force Wingate into difficult shots, many of which were blocked or wide of the goal. -

WINGATE, N.C. — A goal by the Bulldogs in the 68th minute was the difference on Saturday afternoon as Wingate (6-5-1, 3-4-0 SAC) earned a 1-0 win over Newberry (5-6-1, 0-5-1 SAC) at Pride Park.

The Wolves pressured early and took the first shot on goal of the game in the 14th minute when Emma Harms had a crack at the ball, but Wingate’s goalkeeper was able to stop the scoring attempt.

Harms managed to be a force all game for Newberry offensively as she led the Wolves with four shots in the game.

Salley Slice had another great scoring opportunity in the 19th minute when she managed to get free and take a shot, but the Bulldogs goalkeeper was once again able to scoop up the attempt.

The Bulldogs scored in the 68th minute after a ball crossed in from the right side of the field inside the Newberry box. The ball bounced around until a Wingate player flicked it up and it was headed into the goal.

While Wingate ended up outshooting the Wolves overall, Newberry had more quality looks on the day holding a 5-4 shot on goal advantage. The Wolves defense managed to force Wingate into difficult shots, many of which were blocked or wide of the goal.

Courtesy photo