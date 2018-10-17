Rebels fall to Yellow Jackets, ready for Wolverines

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets remained undefeated in region play last Friday night by knocking off Mid-Carolina 48-8.

The Jackets will look to stay unbeaten in region 3-3A this Friday as they travel to Newberry to face the Newberry Bulldogs.

The Union County running game was effective again on Friday as they ran the ball 49 times for 439 yards. The Jackets also completed eight of fourteen passes for 106 yards against Mid-Carolina. The Jacket offense dominated the Rebels defense as Union County marched the ball down the field with ease picking up twenty-five first downs in the game and gaining 545 yards of total offense. T.T. Kershaw ran the ball twenty-two times for 232 yards and Kesean Glover ran it nine times for 101 yards. However, the offense was not perfect. Union County fumbled the ball four times in the game and all four fumbles were recovered by Mid-Carolina.

The Union County defense was also dominant in the win against the Rebels. Mid-Carolina’s offense only picked up four first downs over the course of the game, and they were unable to convert four Union County turnovers into points. Mid-Carolina rushed the ball twenty-three times for minus six yards. The Rebels completed eight of twenty-eight passes for 103 yards, giving them a total of ninety-seven yards of total offense.

Mid-Carolina Head Coach Chris Arnoult said despite falling to the Yellow Jackets the team continued to push through.

“Union County was a talented and well coached team. Our guys played hard and continued to play to the best of their ability through the fourth quarter,” he said.

The loss moves the Rebels to 1-7 overall in the season and 0-3 in Region play.

This week, the Rebels will hit the road again to take on the Woodruff High School Wolverines who are currently 6-2 overall and 2-1 in Region play.

Arnoult said this week the team will continue to focus on the fundamentals of football to prepare for the Wolverines, adding Woodruff is a team that likes to throw the ball and has a quarterback that makes things happen.

Offensively and defensively, Arnoult said the team will be making changes due to injuries and performance along with preparing both quarterbacks.

“Both quarterbacks are continuing to learn the offense and fine tune their particular skill set,” he said.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

