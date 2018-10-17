Bulldogs defeat Red Devils, ready for Yellow Jackets

Ahmad Willis runs the ball towards the end zone. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ahmad Willis runs the ball towards the end zone. - The Red Devils work together to stop the Bulldogs. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Red Devils work together to stop the Bulldogs. - Ahmorae Wilmore is on the move with a host of Red Devils following not far behind. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ahmorae Wilmore is on the move with a host of Red Devils following not far behind. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Clinton High School Red Devils 49-12 Friday night.

The Bulldogs started out strong with quarterback Zay Chalmers connecting with Zymere Epps for a 53 yard touchdown two minutes into the first quarter. The PAT by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good, the score 7-0.

Bulldog Ahmorae Wilmore added to the Bulldog’s lead with a 57 yard touchdown, the extra point was good, the Bulldogs holding onto the lead 14-0, with 1:30 to go in the first quarter, Wilmore found the end zone for a second time in the contest, the extra point was good, the score 21-0.

The Red Devils put their first set of points on the board in the second quarter after PJ Bluford found the end zone, the extra point was no good, the Red Devils trailing the Bulldogs 21-6.

The Bulldogs extended their lead just before halftime after Chalmers ran the ball into the end zone for a 43 yard touchdown, the extra point was good, the score 35-6.

A fumble by the Bulldogs in the third quarter was recovered by the Red Devils and they posted their final set of points for the night after quarterback Navill Watson connected with Elijah Campbell for a Red Devil touchdown, the PAT was blocked, the score 35-12.

The Bulldogs continued to add points to the board with Wilmore finding the end zone for the third time in the contest with a 49 yard touchdown, the extra point was good, the score 42-12, Ahmad Willis would post the Bulldog’s final points of the night for the final score of 49-12.

“I thought that it was big that we jumped out to an early lead and got ahead of them (Clinton) real quick, I thought defense played well, we didn’t give up many big plays and offense just did what they needed to do, the start of the third quarter was a little shaky, we just kept getting penalties, but when we jumped back and ran a touchdown on the first play I think that kind of sealed the deal,” said Head Coach Phil Strickland.

This week the Bulldogs will play host as they prepare to take on Union County.

“We don’t know a whole lot about them, we haven’t seen much film on them, but they’re a good football team, they’re undefeated in the region so it’s got a lot of implications on where we’ll be seated in the playoffs,” Strickland said. “We’re getting better and better each week, we’ve just got to keep growing and defensively we stepped it up a little bit so in order for us to have a chance to win the region and go far in the playoffs the defense will have to start making plays and I think the last two games they’ve done that.”

Ahmad Willis runs the ball towards the end zone. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ClintonNHS1-1.jpg Ahmad Willis runs the ball towards the end zone. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Red Devils work together to stop the Bulldogs. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ClintonNHS2-1.jpg The Red Devils work together to stop the Bulldogs. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ahmorae Wilmore is on the move with a host of Red Devils following not far behind. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ClintonNHS3-1.jpg Ahmorae Wilmore is on the move with a host of Red Devils following not far behind. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.