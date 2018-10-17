Tri-Academy falls to Knights, prepare for Cavaliers

NEWBERRY — On Friday, The Tri-Academy Eagles lost to the King Academy Knights 34-20. This week they will take on the Calhoun Academy Cavaliers in St. Matthews.

On Friday, Kings Academy made it onto the board in the first, making the only touchdown for the first quarter.

The Knights were able to score twice more in the second quarter, but Tri-Academy scored a touchdown thanks to Matt Hegler, the two point conversion was no good, and the score became 20-6.

During the third quarter James Austin made a touchdown on a kickoff return, the conversion from Hegler was good. During the fourth quarter King scored, but Tri-Academy answered back when Charlie Price made a touchdown. The two point conversion was no good, and the final score was 34-20.

“We’ve been working to maximize our abilities – we have better than average team speed and we need to use that on both sides of the ball,” said Head Coach Dan Dickerson on Friday’s game.

When it comes to this week’s game, Dickerson said Calhoun Academy is a team Tri-Academy matches up favorably with.

“This week we are going to be working without back-up quarterback since Matt Hegler was injured last week and we’ve got to find a new back-up,” Dickerson said. “We still need to eliminate the big play and we need to stop shooting ourself in the foot with penalties.”

