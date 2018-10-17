Wolverines defeat Blue Flashes, move on to Chiefs

Kyle Hunt makes a run with the ball. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Kyle Hunt makes a run with the ball. - CJ Saverance after being tackled. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer CJ Saverance after being tackled. -

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated the Calhoun Falls Blue Flashes 46-0 Friday night, increasing their region record 2-1. This week they will take on McCormick High School, and if they are victorious, they will be second in the region and will host a playoff game.

The Wolverines started off their big night with a touchdown with six minutes on the clock when Chandler Crumley ran seven yards for the first score of the night. The kick was no good, and the first quarter ended 6-0.

The second quarter saw three more touchdowns from the Wolverines. The first came from Kyle Hunt, the kick was good from Christian McLaren and the Wolverines increased their lead 13-0. Caleb Bowers made the next touchdown in the second quarter, and with a good kick from McLaren, the Wolverines took a 20 point lead.

The final touchdown before the half came when Crumley made another touchdown, and with another good kick from McLaren, the Wolverines ended the half leading 27-0.

The Wolverines hit the ground running in the third quarter when Alan Mikel Stanley caught the ball during the opening kick and ran 65 yards for a touchdown. The Wolverines went for a two point conversion, when Bowers threw to C.J. Saverance, the score was now 33-0.

The Wolverines would make a field goal thanks to McLaren in the third. Sometime after, Jaquan Tindell-Whitre made his first touchdown as a varsity player. The two point conversion from Stanley was good, and the Wolverines made the final score 46-0.

Neither team was able to score in the fourth, and the Wolverines won 46-0.

This week, the Wolverines take on the McCormick High School Chiefs in McCormick, who are 1-6 and 1-1 in the Region.

Kyle Hunt makes a run with the ball. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0468.jpg Kyle Hunt makes a run with the ball. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer CJ Saverance after being tackled. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0466.jpg CJ Saverance after being tackled. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.