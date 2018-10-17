Wolves come up just short against Molloy

Molloy led the shot total in the second half, but only by a count of 9-8, while Newberry’s improved aggression earned them six penalty corners compared to Molloy’s four. - Courtesy photo Molloy led the shot total in the second half, but only by a count of 9-8, while Newberry’s improved aggression earned them six penalty corners compared to Molloy’s four. -

SEAFORD, N.Y. — Despite a strong second-half effort, the Newberry Wolves (5-6) came up just short against non-conference foe Molloy College (8-4), losing by a score of 2-1.

The Lions got the scoring rolling in the first half after some solid passing, allowing their forward to find an opening and put Molloy up 1-0 in the 18th minute.

The home team carried that lead into the halftime break and looked to have the momentum after leading Newberry in shots 8-4, as well as earning four penalty corners without giving one up to the Wolves.

The intermission proved to be valuable for the Wolves, who seemed to have flipped a switch offensively. Molloy led the shot total in the second half, but only by a count of 9-8, while Newberry’s improved aggression earned them six penalty corners compared to Molloy’s four.

One of those penalty corners culminated with a goal from Chantel Gauthier, a New York native, for her first goal of the season. The assist came from a Megan Eisenhardt pass off the penalty corner, and got the Wolves back to even with the Lions in the 43rd minute.

The ensuing minutes were back and forth with both teams playing evenly, but it was Molloy who would eventually break through, scoring the deciding goal in the 55th minute to give the Lions a 2-1 victory.

The final shot count was 17-12 in favor of Molloy, with the penalty corner total also ending in favor of the Lions 8-6.

This was the final road game of the season for the Wolves, who will now return home for seven consecutive home games to close out the regular season. Their next game is on Friday, October 19 against conference opponent Limestone. That game will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Wolves also secured a late 1-0 victory against Mercy on Friday.

Molloy led the shot total in the second half, but only by a count of 9-8, while Newberry's improved aggression earned them six penalty corners compared to Molloy's four. - Courtesy photo