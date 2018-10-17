Wolves tied for third on Day 1 of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial

The Wolves posted a score of 304 (+16) on Monday of the first round of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial at Achasta Golf Course. - Courtesy photo The Wolves posted a score of 304 (+16) on Monday of the first round of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial at Achasta Golf Course. -

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Newberry women’s golf posted a score of 304 (+16) on Monday of the first round of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial at Achasta Golf Course, host by North Georgia.

Taylor Lance led the charge for the Wolves, shooting a score of 72 which is good for par and currently tied for fourth among all competitors. Johana Lunackova had another solid outing, finishing with a score of 75 (+3).

Nabila Inak finished tied for 30th through one round, shooting plus seven. Hanne Sofie Borgen finished close behind with a plus eight and tied for 39th. Aubrey Guyton round out the Newberry competitors, shooting an 84 (+12) after the first round, respectively.

