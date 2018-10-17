Newberry falls to Wingate 1-0 in OT

The Wolves fell to Wingate 1-0 in double overtime on Saturday with nearly 107 minutes of play action. - Courtesy photo The Wolves fell to Wingate 1-0 in double overtime on Saturday with nearly 107 minutes of play action. -

WINGATE, N.C. — After nearly 107 minutes of hard-fought action, the Wolves conceded a goal as the Bulldogs won 1-0 in double overtime at Pride Park on Saturday evening.

Newberry (3-8-2, 2-3-1 SAC) started strong, controlling possession early which resulted in a shot from Daniel Reyes that went just wide of the goal. The Wolves continued to maintain possession and control of the pace throughout the game.

Starting defenders Tarek Malz, Giacomo Salvarezza, Christian Chavez and Sam Ottley held the Bulldogs at bay in regulation, forcing Wingate to only four shots. The backline has continued to improve over the past few games, giving opposing offenses difficulties to put the ball on frame. Several of Wingate’s shots sailed out of play or were blocked by a pack of Wolves on the ball. Newberry has only given up four shots on frame over the past two games as Wingate ended the game with only three shots on goal.

Ibrahim Nadir and Fabrizio Bucco each had shots on goal in the second half and the first overtime period, but both shots ended up getting saved by the Bulldogs goalkeeper.

Wingate scored the golden goal in the second overtime period. After holding tight with the Bulldogs for nearly the entire game, Wingate managed to get the ball crossed from the right side inside the box where a Bulldogs player managed to squeeze a shot into the net to end the game, despite the acrobatic efforts of Brad Dixon to make a save.

