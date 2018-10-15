Wolves stay hot with 3-0 shutout win over Albany State

The Wolves held a 17-9 shot advantage on the day. - Courtesy photo The Wolves held a 17-9 shot advantage on the day. -

NEWBERRY — Monica Jimenez and Taylor Hiatt scored their first goals of the season on Monday afternoon to propel the Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Albany State at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves improve to 5-5-1 while the Golden Rams fall to 1-9-1 on the season.

Jimenez scored the game-winner in the 16th minute when forward Deisi Hernandez fed the ball to her at the top of the Golden Rams’ box. Jimenez sent a booming shot, out of reach of the Albany State goalkeeper, into the net.

Hiatt added the insurance goal right before halftime as she received a crisp pass from freshman Kailee Erwin. Hiatt raced by her defender and finished to the bottom right corner of the net to double the lead.

Shortly after halftime, Daphne Heyaime tacked on another goal for the Wolves. Heyaime, who once led all of Division II in goals this season, scored after Salley Slice headed the ball towards Heyaime. The junior wasted no time as she connected with the ball before it hit the ground and sent it to the left upper 90.

The Wolves held a 17-9 shot advantage on the day. Freshman goalkeeper Delaney Hood made five saves in goal to pick up her second shutout of the season. Hood remains undefeated in goal in the three matches she’s started for Newberry this season.

The Wolves will have some time off before they travel to face Wingate on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Pride Park. Links for both the live stream and live stats will be available on the women’s soccer schedule page on Newberrywolves.com.

