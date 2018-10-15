A.C. Flora Wins 32nd Hall of Fame Classic Tennis

PROSPERITY — A.C. Flora of Columbia won four flights and finished to earn two points to edge out T. L. Hanna and capture their first Chick-fil-A of Anderson Hall of Fame Classic high school girls tennis tournament played in Belton September 29-30.

T. L. Hanna won one flight and finished second in four flights to score 27 points and second place. Elise Mills of Mid-Carolina was part of two flight championships (#1 singles and doubles) to score 12 of Mid-Carolina’s 18 points, good for fourth place. J. L. Mann captured one flight championship and finished third with 22 points. Final team standings were:

1. A. C. Flora 31

2. T. L. Hanna 27

3. J. L. Mann 22

4. Mid-Carolina 18

5. Boiling Springs 15

6. Belton-Honea Path 7

7. Daniel 7

8. Clinton 6

Clinton was named the team sportsmanship winner.

The results of the individual championship matches were:

• #1 Singles: Elise Mills (MC) def. Kristen Reynolds (TLH) 6-1, 6-1

• #2 Singles: Meagan Pleasant (ACF) def. Addie Anderson (TLH) 6-1, 6-2

• #3 Singles: Elise Sandlin (ACF) def. Ashlen Chapman (TLH) 6-4, 6-4

• #4 Singles: Jillian Spencer (TLH) def. Frances Smith (ACF)6-1, 6-0

• #5 Singles: Hanna Ellis (JLM) def. Breland Gann (ACF) 6-4, 6-2

• #2 Doubles: Caroline Coble/Siona Sturgeon (ACF) def. Cassidy Carlson/Beate Park (JLM) 7-5, 3-6, 10-5

• #1 Doubles: Caroline Matney/Elise Mills (MC) def. Addie Anderson/Kristen Reynolds (TLH) 7-5, 6-1

“We had a great two days of tennis with close competition and great weather. We had a lot of very close matches, and no one team dominated. A. C. Flora made the finals in five of the seven flights and that was enough to carry them to the team win. The team champion wasn’t determined until the last round of the day. The girls, coaches and parents were all great and helped make it a lot of fun, and we had many of the state’s top high school players competing, said Tournament Director Rex Maynard. “We expect each of these teams to advance the state playoffs starting in a few weeks, and we expect they will do well. We’re proud to host this event in Belton.”

