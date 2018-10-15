Wolves dominate Spartanburg Methodist and North Greenville

The Wolves defeated Spartanburg Methodist 7-0 and North Greenville 6-1 on Tuesday. - Courtesy photo The Wolves defeated Spartanburg Methodist 7-0 and North Greenville 6-1 on Tuesday. -

TIGERVILLE — The Newberry women’s tennis team dominated, beating Spartanburg Methodist 7-0 and North Greenville 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Doubles

Newberry swept Spartanburg Methodist with each Wolves duo easily winning 6-0 in doubles action. Elisa Aguirre and Frederike Klein defeated Molly Lawson and Joana Londono, Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths prevailed over Gracie Pall and Courtney Bagwell, while Madison Conwell and Maegan Togneri took down Megan Lee and Olivia Bennett.

The Wolves enjoyed similar success against North Greenville. Aguirre and Klein overcame Gala Castello and Fernanda Santos de Lucca, 6-4. Griffiths teamed with Joelle Huelse and won 6-3 over Jhovan Brena and Lizeth Medina Diaz 6-3 while Conwell and Spice paired to easily defeat Kinsley Gardner and Bethany Tankersley 6-0.

Singles

Much like their doubles matchups, the Wolves didn’t drop a point to Spartanburg Methodist in singles action as all six Wolves won 6-0, 6-0 over their opponents. Klein, Huelse, Griffiths, Spice, Conwell and Togneri all picked up the wins for the Wolves.

Against North Greenville, Griffiths defeated Gardener 6-0, 6-1, Spice won over Medina Diaz 6-4, 6-2, and Togneri prevailed over Tankersley 6-1, 6-2. Klein won over Brena 6-3, 6-3 while Huelse won a tough matchup against Santos de Lucca 6-4, 7-5. It took a tiebreaker for North Greenville’s Castello to get the win over Aguirre as she won 6-4, 0-6, 10-7.

RESULTS

Newberry 7, Spartanburg Methodist 0

Doubles Results

Order of finish: (1,2,3)

Elisa Aguirre/Frederike Klein (Newberry) def. Molly Lawson/Joana Londono (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0

Lucy Spice/Amy Griffiths (Newberry) def. Gracie Pall/Courtney Bagwell (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0

Madison Conwell/Maegan Togneri (Newberry) def. Megan Lee/Olivia Bennett (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0

Singles Results

Order of finish: (1,3,2,4,5,6)

Frederike Klein (Newberry) def. Courtney Bagwell (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0, 6-0

Joelle Huelse (Newberry) def. Molly Lawson (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0, 6-0

Amy Griffiths (Newberry) def. Olivia Bennett (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0, 6-0

Lucy Spice (Newberry) def. Gracie Pall (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0, 6-0

Madison Conwell (Newberry) def. Joana Londono (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0, 6-0

Maegan Togneri (Newberry) def. Megan Lee (Spartanburg Methodist) 6-0, 6-0

Newberry 6, North Greenville 1

Doubles Results

Order of finish: (3,2,1)

Elisa Aguirre/Frederike Klein (Newberry) def. Gala Castello/Fernanda Santos de Lucca (North Greenville) 6-4

Amy Griffiths/Joelle Huelse (Newberry) def. Jhovana Brena/Lizeth Medina Diaz (North Greenville) 6-3

Madison Conwell/Lucy Spice (Newberry) def. Kinsley Gardner/Bethany Tankersley (North Greenville) 6-0

Singles Results

Gala Castello (North Greenville) def. Elisa Aguirre (Newberry) 6-4, 0-6, 10-7 (tiebreaker)

Frederike Klein (Newberry) def. Jhovana Brena­­ (North Greenville) 6-3, 6-3

Joelle Huelse (Newberry) def. Fernanda Santos de Lucca (North Greenville) 6-4, 7-5

Amy Griffiths (Newberry) def. Kinsley Gardner (North Greenville) 6-0, 6-1

Lucy Spice (Newberry) def. Lizeth Medina Diaz (North Greenville) 6-4, 6-2

Maegan Togneri (Newberry) def. Bethany Tankersley (North Greenville) 6-1, 6-2

The Wolves defeated Spartanburg Methodist 7-0 and North Greenville 6-1 on Tuesday. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_WomensTennisSpartanburg.jpg The Wolves defeated Spartanburg Methodist 7-0 and North Greenville 6-1 on Tuesday. Courtesy photo