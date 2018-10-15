MCHS swim finishes season by breaking records

The Mid-Carolina Boy’s Relay Team. Pictured in no particular order, Sam Hawkins, Ben Hawkins, Parker Anderson, Adam Carrier, William Folk. - Courtesy photo The Mid-Carolina Boy’s Relay Team. Pictured in no particular order, Sam Hawkins, Ben Hawkins, Parker Anderson, Adam Carrier, William Folk. - The Mid-Carolina Girls Relay Team. Pictured in no particular order, Jordan Cary, Ella DeNicola, Dori Pitts, Eliza Jane Shepherd. - Courtesy photo The Mid-Carolina Girls Relay Team. Pictured in no particular order, Jordan Cary, Ella DeNicola, Dori Pitts, Eliza Jane Shepherd. - Ben Hawkins and Ella DeNicola both broke school records during the meet. - Courtesy photo Ben Hawkins and Ella DeNicola both broke school records during the meet. -

PROSPERITY — The Mid Carolina Varsity Swim Team ended its 2018 swim season Saturday, October 6 at the University of South Carolina Solomon Blatt Natatorium.

The meet highlights were three visits to the podium, three new school records, and a top ten finish overall for the women.

Ella DeNicola finished second in the 100 Breaststroke, setting a new school record. Ben Hawkins finished third in both the 200 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke. Ben set new school records in the 100 Breaststroke and the 50 Free.

The women’s team finished in tenth place overall. The women’s relays both finished in the top 10, 200 Medley Relay finished eighth, and the 200 Freestyle relay finished in 10th.

Senior Jordan Cary finished 22nd in the 50 Freestyle and 11th in the 100 Backstroke. Sophomore Ella DeNicola, finished second in the 100 Breaststroke, setting a new school record, and seventh in the 200 Individual Medley. Sophomore Dori Pitts, finished 17th in the 200 Individual Medley and 21st in the 100 Freestyle. Eliza Jane Shepard was the anchor in both relays.

The men’s team finished in twelfth place overall. The Men’s Medley Relay finished 11th and the 200 Freestyle Relay finished 14th.

Ben Hawkins finished third in the 200 Freestyle and third in the 100 Breaststroke, setting a new school record. Parker Anderson finished 24th in the 100 Butterfly. Sam Hawkins and William Folk competed in men’s relays.

