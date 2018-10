UNION — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels fell to the Union County High School Yellowjackets Friday night 48-8.

The loss moves the Rebels to 1-7 overall in the season and 0-3 in Region play. Next week, the Rebels will hit the road again to take on the Woodruff High School Wolverines who are currently 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Region play.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

