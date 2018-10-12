Tri-Academy falls to King Academy

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy Eagles lost to King Academy 34-20 tonight.

Kings Academy made it onto the board in the first, making the only touchdown for the first quarter.

Kings were able to score twice more in the second quarter, but Tri-Academy scored a touchdown thanks to Matt Hegler, the two point conversion was no good, and the score became 20-6.

During the third quarter James Austin made a touchdown on a kickoff return, the conversion from Hegler was good. During the fourth quarter King scored, but Tri-Academy answered back when Charlie Price made a touchdown. The two point conversion was no good, and the final score was 34-20.