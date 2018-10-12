Wolverines win 46-0

The Wolverines won tonight’s game 46-0. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolverines won tonight’s game 46-0. -

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines have defeated the Calhoun Falls Charger Blue Flashes, increasing their record to 2-1 in the Region.

The Wolverines started off their big night with a touchdown with six minutes on the clock when Chandler Crumley ran seven yards for the first score of the night. The kick was no good, and the first quarter ended 6-0.

The Second quarter saw three more touchdowns from the Wolverines. The first came from Kyle Hunt, the kick was good from Christian Mclaren and the Wolverines increased their lead 13-0. Caleb Bowers made the next touchdown in the second quarter, and with a good kick from Mclaren, the Wolverines took a 20 point lead.

The final touchdown before the half came when Crumley made another touchdown, and with another good kick from Mclaren, the Wolverines ended the half leading 27-0.

The Wolverines hit the ground running in the third quarter when Alan mikel Stanley caught the ball during the opening kick and ran 65 yards for a touchdown. The Wolverines went for a two point conversion, when Bowers threw to C.J. Saverance, the Wolverines now led 33-0.

The Wolverines would make a field goal thanks to Mclaren, and Jaquan Tindell-Whitre made his first touchdown as a varsity player. The two point conversion from Stanley was good, and the Wolverines now lead 46-0.

Neither team was able to score in the fourth, and the Wolverines won 46-0.

