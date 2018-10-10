Bulldogs defeat Vikings, prepare for Red Devils

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Emerald High School Vikings 46-38 Friday night.

The Vikings took an early 7-0 lead and at halftime the Vikings and Bulldogs were tied 14-14.

The Bulldogs would take the 30-24 lead with only 17 seconds left in the third quarter and a touchdown by Zay Chalmers in the fourth and successful two point conversion would extend the Bulldogs lead to 38-24, the Vikings trailing the Bulldogs.

As time ran out, the Vikings tried to catch up to the Bulldogs adding two more touchdowns, but the Bulldogs found the end zone and completed a successful two point conversion, for the final score 46-38.

Head Coach Phil Strickland said although it was not a perfect game the team played hard.

“We just played better overall, coming off a disappointing loss in Week Four the kids didn’t give up, but we’re still not tackling great, still missing blocks and assignments,” he said.

This week, the Bulldogs (3-4) will be back at home to take on the Clinton High School Red Devils (2-5), this game also marks the Bulldogs’ annual Pink Out in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Going into this week’s contest, Strickland said the team is working on the little things to prepare for the Red Devils, including tackling and not giving up big plays on offense and defense.

“Every day we practice we get a little better, but the bad thing about doing a whole lot of tackling, you risk hurting your own players and so we still try to teach them how to tackle, because the only way they will learn is to teach them,” Strickland said.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Mike Ware Field.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

