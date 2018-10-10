Rebels fall short to Red Devils, ready for Union County

Mid-Carolina quarterback CC Boyd throws the ball to a teammate. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Mid-Carolina quarterback CC Boyd throws the ball to a teammate. -

CLINTON — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels fell to the Red Devils of Clinton High School 21-7 Friday night.

Both teams got off to a slow start with the Red Devils putting the first set of points on the board with 1:02 left before halftime, neither team would score during the third quarter.

The Rebels posted their only set of points for the night after quarterback CC Boyd found the end zone with 11:15 left in the contest, the PAT by Drew Dominick was good, the score 7-7.

The Red Devils answered back with another touchdown with right at 9:00 remaining, the PAT was good, the Red Devils found the end zone for the final time with 1:00 remaining, the PAT was good for the final score of 21-7.

“Our guys came out and played with great effort we’re still just making too many mistakes that are kind of killing us, we get stuff going and then have a penalty on offense, but overall the guys have played with great effort and that’s the main thing right now, as long as we keep trying, the guys keep getting after it, we’ll end up okay down the road,” said Head Coach Chris Arnoult.

This week, the Rebels will hit the road to take on Union County, Arnoult said the team is going to continue going back to the basics and the fundamentals of football.

“We’re a young football team, we’ve got a lot of guys coming back next year and we’re just going to keep working on what we’ve been working on and trying to get better at it,” he said. “Union is very big and very fast so we will have to make very few mistakes.”

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Union.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

