Tri-Academy falls to Clarendon, ready for King

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy Eagles fell to Clarendon Hall 64-12 on Friday in Newberry, Head Coach Dan Dickerson said the team gave a tremendous effort all night long.

“We still need to work on tackling and not giving up big plays,” he said.

During the first quarter Clarendon made two touchdowns, once with a successful conversion and the other not so successful. They ended the first quarter 14-0.

The second quarter saw multiple touchdowns from Clarendon, who scored five touchdowns, with two good conversions. Tri-Academy scored when James Austin made a touchdown, the two point conversion was no good. Going into halftime Clarendon led 48-6.

During the third quarter Clarendon scored once again, with a successful two point conversion. During the fourth quarter Matt Hegler scored for Tri-Academy, the two point conversion was no good. Clarendon followed up with another touchdown and a successful two point conversion.

The game ended 64-12.

“We need to continue to work on eliminating errors,” Dickerson said.

This week Tri-Academy will take on W.W. King at Newberry Academy. Dickerson said they are evenly matched with King, and King and Tri-Academy have the same record.

