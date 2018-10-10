Wolverines fall to Dixie

Dixie High School Fighting Hornets defeated Whitmire High School Wolverines 27-0 Friday night. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Dixie High School Fighting Hornets defeated Whitmire High School Wolverines 27-0 Friday night. -

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines fell to the Dixie High School Fighting Hornets 27-0 Friday, overall they now stand 4-3 and are 1-1 in the Region.

“We hope to finish second in the region, if we do we will host a playoff game. We host Calhoun Falls this coming Friday for Senior Night, then we travel to McCormick Week Nine, then we have an open date Week 10,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins.

During the course of Friday’s game against the Fighting Hornets, Dixie scored a 45 yard field goal before the first quarter ended. This allowed the Fighting Hornets to go into the second quarter 3-0.

In the second quarter, Dixie scored a touchdown on an 11 yard run, with a successful kick, they led 10-0.

With only 30 seconds left in the half, Dixie made another field goal, which made the halftime score 13-0.

In the game’s second half, Dixie scored twice more, with a successful kick each time. This would allow them to win 27-0 by the time the clock hit zero.

“Our leadership all happened on defense, my defensive coordinator, Andrew Campbell, had a great plan and the players executed them,” Jenkins said. “We played poorly on offense and we kept giving the ball with a short field, but our defense stuff them over and over until they just got wore out. We forced punts and field goals early. We trailed 13-0 at the half. They had 26 yards of offense on 18 carries in the first half. Dixie had five linemen on offense that played only offense while our guys were playing both sides of the ball.”

Jenkins added that they simply could not handle their defensive front. He compared it to this weekend’s Wake Forest vs. Clemson game, and the Wolverines were Wake Forest.

Leaders of the game were sophomore LB Chandler Crumley, senior DL Jordan Stone, junior LB Matthew Prather, senior DE’s Alan Mikel Stanley, CJ Saverance and Garrett Jenkins, and sophomore safety Nate Stanley.

“But overall everyone who played defense played their part and I thought we gave good effort until we just got slam wore out,” Jenkins said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

