Lady Wolverines defeat Griffins

WINNSBORO — The Lady Wolverines continued their season by traveling to Winnsboro to take on the Lady Griffins of Fairfield Central in what would turn out to be a very competitive match. The Lady Wolverines jumped out to the early lead taking wins at numbers four and five singles, but Fairfield Central would answer with a win at number one singles despite a great match by Aubrey Brock.

The Lady Wolverines would claim another point with a win at the number two doubles positions and were waiting on the results of the Kendrick sisters at two and three. Raegan Kendrick fought back hard in the first set to take it in the tiebreaker and Kimberly Kendrick managed to take the one set lead after letting her opponent take two games in a row to make it 5-4 before losing the next game. The Kendrick sisters would put their opponents away in the second sets to give Whitmire the 5-1 team victory and to improve their record to 12-1 on the season.

“This was a tough match after clinching the region Tuesday night to get prepared for and I am very proud of the way the girls persevered and got the team victory,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

Hanna Wagner was also able to get in a singles match and had an impressive 8-2 victory over their number eight player. The results of the matches are as follows:

#1 Singles: C. Trapp (FC) d. Aubrey Brock (W) – 6-2, 6-2

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. K. Boyd (FC) – 6-4, 6-2

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. J. Green (FC) – 7-6 (11-9), 6-4

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. S. Johnson (FC) – 6-0, 6-0

#5 Singles: Mikhail Jenkins (W) d. J. Green (FC) – 6-0, 6-1

#2 Doubles: Ashley Felker/Keri Lawson (W) d. A. Thompson/A. Hopkins (FC) – 6-2, 6-1