Newberry wins 1-0 on the road against Lees-McRae

BANNER ELK, N.C. — A first half goal by Emma Harms was the difference as the Wolves picked up a 1-0 win over non-conference foe Lees-McRae on Wednesday afternoon. Newberry moves to 4-5 overall with the victory.

Harms scored the lone goal of the match in the 15th minute on an assist from Sierra Chavez. The goal came after the Bobcats failed to clear out the ball in their own box. Chavez fed the ball to Harms at the top of the box where she pummeled it to the back of the net.

The Wolves had nine shots in the match, with five on goal. Newberry nearly had a second goal when Harms managed to put one past the Bobcats keeper, but the goal was called back after a foul was called on the Wolves.

Delaney Hood started in goal for the Wolves and saved five shots as she picked up the shutout and her second win on the season.

The Wolves travel to Tusculum today for a conference matchup against the Pioneers. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. in Tusculum. The match will be broadcast on NewberryWolves.tv and live stats will be available through StatBroadcast. Links for both will be available on the women’s soccer schedule page on Newberrywolves.com.

The Wolves had nine shots in the match, with five on goal. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCWomensSoccerLR.jpg The Wolves had nine shots in the match, with five on goal. Courtesy photo