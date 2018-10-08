Wolves fall in non-conference road tilt to Lees-McRae

The Wolves move to 3-6-1 overall on the season with the loss. - Courtesy photo The Wolves move to 3-6-1 overall on the season with the loss. -

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Newberry fell to Lees-McRae in a nonconference road matchup 8-2 on Wednesday evening. The Wolves move to 3-6-1 overall on the season with the loss.

Senior Fabrizio Bucco scored twice for the Wolves in the game. The first goal came in the 23rd minute when Bucco was given a lead pass down the right side of the field from Vojin Manojlovic. Bucco managed to get past his defender to score.

Bucco’s second goal of the match came in the 64th minute when he kept the ball and managed to beat both his defender and the goalkeeper to score. The Guayaquil, Ecuador product now leads the team in both goals (five) and points (12) for the season.

The Bobcats managed to score four goals in both halves of the game to secure the win.

The Wolves will look to rebound when they travel to Tusculum today for a tilt against the Pioneers. The match will be live streamed and live stats will be available through StatBroadcast. Links for both will be available on the men’s soccer schedule page on Newberrywolves.com.

