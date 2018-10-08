Wolves stay hot, finish first at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate

Newberry came into the second round in second place, shooting a plus 19 for a score of 307 after the first round. - Courtesy photo Newberry came into the second round in second place, shooting a plus 19 for a score of 307 after the first round. -

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — The Wolves wrap up a strong two days of competition in first place at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate at the Panthers Run Golf Links, shooting plus 11 on the day and a total score of 606. Newberry came into the second round in second place, shooting a plus 19 for a score of 307 after the first round.

Johana Lunackova led the charge for the Wolves as she shot par on the day, trimming three strokes off her score from the first day. Lunackova’s strong performance was helped in part of finishing with three birdies in the first and second rounds. Lunackova tied for first place with a score of 147.

Nabila Inak had another strong outing as well, shooting a plus one on the day. She improved five strokes from the first round as she had four birdies in the second round. Inak finished tied for sixth with a score of 151.

Taylor Lance finished just outside the top ten, finishing tied for 11th with a score of 153. She improved her second score by one stroke and shooting a plus four on the day.

Hanne Sofie Borgen took a step back on the second day, shooting a plus 11 on the second day, needing five more strokes than the day before. Borgen finished tied for 24th with a score of 160.

Aubrey Guyton rounds out the Wolves competitors, finishing tied for 39th with a score of 165. Guyton was able to trim down her first day score by nine strokes.

Newberry was able to edge out Lenoir-Rhyne by three strokes. Lenoir-Rhyne shot a plus 17, leaving the door open for the Wolves to slide in first.

