Wolves fall in a hard fought match to Mars Hill

NEWBERRY — Newberry falls to Mars Hill in a well contest match up Tuesday evening at the Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves (7-9, 2-7 SAC) posted set of 25-20, 21-25, 16-16 and 26-28. Newberry set the tone early in the first set as they took an early 11-5 lead fueled by two kills from Vanessa Blas and one kill from Angela Gore and Sidra Triplett. The Wolves continued to extend their lead, taking a 14-6 advantage. The Lions did not go away quietly, as they closed the gap, making it 17-16. Mars Hills tied it up at 19 apiece after a Taylor Garrison error. Newberry quickly turned it around, closing out the set on a 6-1 run that included two kills from Gore.

Newberry dropped the following two set with fear of dropping the third. The Wolves did not go away without a fight. Newberry gained the momentum early, taking a 9-4 set advantage as Gore was called upon again, scoring two of Newberry’s four straight points. The Wolves did not give up the lead until the Lions captured a 24-23 edge. The teams traded points with Mars Hill able to score the last two to take the match.

The Wolves had four players in double-digits kills, paced by Blas with 14. Zoe Dinkins, Toni-Anne Whitlow and Gore each finished with 10 kills. Blas paired he strong outing on offense with 10 digs for the double-double.

Olivia Kozemko and Garrison also had double-doubles for Newberry as Kozemko had 28 assists and 10 digs while Garrison had 22 assists and 15 digs. Kensley Jordan had a match-high 27 digs for the Wolves.

Dinkins and Lacie Wood continued their strong play at the net, combining for six of Newberry’s eight blocks.

The Wolves (7-9, 2-7 SAC) posted set of 25-20, 21-25, 16-16 and 26-28. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MarsHillNC.jpg The Wolves (7-9, 2-7 SAC) posted set of 25-20, 21-25, 16-16 and 26-28. Courtesy photo